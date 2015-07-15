NEW DELHI, July 15 Indian Oil Corp shut the crude unit of its 300,000 barrels-per-day Paradip plant in May and will restart the same in August, its refineries head told reporters on Wednesday.

"There are 15 units (in total) that need to be commissioned in phases," Sanjiv Singh said.

There is only one crude unit in Paradip, in the country's east. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)