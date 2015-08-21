BRIEF-India's Filatex India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Aug 21 India will sell a 10 percent stake in state-run oil marketing company Indian Oil Corp Ltd on Monday through an auction on the stock exchanges, two television channels reported Friday, citing an unnamed government official.
At the current market price of the stock, that stake would be valued at about $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text:(http://bit.ly/2pr6rgm) Further company coverage: