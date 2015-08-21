* To sell 10 percent stake
* Share sale part of government's divestment plans to raise
funds
(Adds details, changes source)
MUMBAI Aug 21 India will sell a 10 percent
stake in top state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd on
Monday through a stock market auction, the government said, as
part of its drive to raise funds by selling off assets.
At the current market price of the stock, that stake would
be valued at about $1.5 billion.
The government owns 68.6 percent of IOC, whose stock hit a
record high in July and has outperformed the broader market this
year as the refiner benefits from cheaper global crude prices.
It will sell about 242.8 million shares in Indian oil in
Monday's auction, for which it will set a floor price on
Saturday. Individual investors can buy the stock at a 5 percent
discount to the final bid price, the government said in a
regulatory filing.
New Delhi is seeking to raise as much as $11 billion by
selling stakes in state-run companies this fiscal year, crucial
to narrowing the fiscal deficit to a planned 3.9 percent of
gross domestic product in 2015/16.
The government has missed its divestment target for the last
five years in a row.
Last month, the government raised about $260 million from
the sale of a 5 percent stake in Power Finance Corp Ltd
, after the auction received bids for more than twice
the number of shares on offer.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Nomura and Indian investment banks
JM Financial and Kotak Securities are the managers of the Indian
Oil share sale.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques and Susan Thomas)