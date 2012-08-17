* Indian regulators review bond benchmarks

* Different gauges may vary as much as 50bp

* RBI looks to standardize mark-to-market practices

By Manju Dalal

Aug 17 (IFR) - India's fixed-income benchmarks are coming under scrutiny as regulators review how the country's key financing rates, including the local Libor equivalent, are fixed.

The Reserve Bank of India, the central bank, is concerned that the use of different benchmarks for investors and issuers in the corporate bond market is making trading less transparent and creating opportunities for manipulation. The investigation is the direct result of the Libor scandal that has rocked the world's largest lenders and made regulators everywhere more vigilant of how rates are set.

It also exposes one of the key failings of India's domestic debt market, where a lack of trading means two benchmarks that purport to measure the spread on the same type of bond can differ by as much as 50bp. As a result, investors can play one rate off the other and take advantage of an arbitrage situation.

The rupee bond market has grown considerably in its 27-year history, but it lacks the depth of the equity market and Indian companies remain heavily reliant on bank lending. In that context, the central bank's scrutiny of pricing benchmarks is seen as sign of its determination to promote the market's development.

A greater degree of transparency could instill the necessary confidence to spur growth in the market, where nearly 90% of the securities are rated Triple A and most are backed by state-owned enterprises.

Regulators want to expand beyond AAA rated bonds and make the market more liquid and diverse. A more transparent system of benchmarks would help.

POOR MARKS

One of the main rates is put out daily at 6pm local time by the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association. The association's valuation committee meets once a month to approve valuation terms for all categories of corporate bonds. The terms are then used by investors to mark-to-market their bond portfolios.

However, for mark-to-market bond portfolios to be accurately priced - and for benchmark rates to be acceptable - the market has to be somewhat liquid. In short, the quoted bond price needs to be recent.

"To develop a true benchmark for corporate bonds, three things are required - liquidity, transparency and bonds should be tradable," said a Mumbai-based DCM banker. "In the Indian corporate bond market, at least two of these requirements are always missing for each segment of the market."

Liquidity is the most obvious deficiency. While Sebi figures put the total amount of bonds outstanding at around Rs10.89trn as of June 2012, it is estimated that only 200-300 corporate bond trades are done each day, valued around Rs40bn-Rs50bn. This makes it difficult to report current prices, and benchmark rates suffer as a result.

"FIMMDA benchmarks may be largely correct for banks, but these are not true representation of the mark-to-market because of the illiquidity," another banker said. "Take, for instance, a Single A rated bond of a property firm which gets priced at 14%-15%. The investor might gain MTM of 5% of the subscribed amount, but as the paper is illiquid, the investor cannot realise this MTM."

ALTERNATIVE RATES

FIMMDA's rate has a handful of competitors. Thomson Reuters' AAAINBMK benchmark is one of the oldest reference rates for Triple A corporate bonds from Indian public sector units. Published daily at 5:15pm in India, the rate is derived from 21 market participants, including banks, brokers and mutual funds, which quote rates that are then used to calculate the official daily rate.

As is the practice with most benchmarks, high and low quotes are eliminated. Spreads for AAA rated government-backed corporate bonds across tenors are based on the AAAINBMK rate.

Meanwhile, mutual funds and insurance companies use composite bond indices from rating agencies, such as Crisil and Icra. Foreign financial institutions typically use JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index, while hedge funds poll brokers individually to arrive at mid-point for their respective bond securities' valuations. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Steve Garton)