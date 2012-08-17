* Indian regulators review bond benchmarks
* Different gauges may vary as much as 50bp
* RBI looks to standardize mark-to-market practices
By Manju Dalal
Aug 17 (IFR) - India's fixed-income benchmarks are coming
under scrutiny as regulators review how the country's key
financing rates, including the local Libor equivalent, are
fixed.
The Reserve Bank of India, the central bank, is concerned
that the use of different benchmarks for investors and issuers
in the corporate bond market is making trading less transparent
and creating opportunities for manipulation. The investigation
is the direct result of the Libor scandal that has rocked the
world's largest lenders and made regulators everywhere more
vigilant of how rates are set.
It also exposes one of the key failings of India's domestic
debt market, where a lack of trading means two benchmarks that
purport to measure the spread on the same type of bond can
differ by as much as 50bp. As a result, investors can play one
rate off the other and take advantage of an arbitrage situation.
The rupee bond market has grown considerably in its 27-year
history, but it lacks the depth of the equity market and Indian
companies remain heavily reliant on bank lending. In that
context, the central bank's scrutiny of pricing benchmarks is
seen as sign of its determination to promote the market's
development.
A greater degree of transparency could instill the necessary
confidence to spur growth in the market, where nearly 90% of the
securities are rated Triple A and most are backed by state-owned
enterprises.
Regulators want to expand beyond AAA rated bonds and make
the market more liquid and diverse. A more transparent system of
benchmarks would help.
POOR MARKS
One of the main rates is put out daily at 6pm local time by
the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association. The
association's valuation committee meets once a month to approve
valuation terms for all categories of corporate bonds. The terms
are then used by investors to mark-to-market their bond
portfolios.
However, for mark-to-market bond portfolios to be accurately
priced - and for benchmark rates to be acceptable - the market
has to be somewhat liquid. In short, the quoted bond price needs
to be recent.
"To develop a true benchmark for corporate bonds, three
things are required - liquidity, transparency and bonds should
be tradable," said a Mumbai-based DCM banker. "In the Indian
corporate bond market, at least two of these requirements are
always missing for each segment of the market."
Liquidity is the most obvious deficiency. While Sebi figures
put the total amount of bonds outstanding at around Rs10.89trn
as of June 2012, it is estimated that only 200-300 corporate
bond trades are done each day, valued around Rs40bn-Rs50bn. This
makes it difficult to report current prices, and benchmark rates
suffer as a result.
"FIMMDA benchmarks may be largely correct for banks, but
these are not true representation of the mark-to-market because
of the illiquidity," another banker said. "Take, for instance, a
Single A rated bond of a property firm which gets priced at
14%-15%. The investor might gain MTM of 5% of the subscribed
amount, but as the paper is illiquid, the investor cannot
realise this MTM."
ALTERNATIVE RATES
FIMMDA's rate has a handful of competitors. Thomson Reuters'
AAAINBMK benchmark is one of the oldest reference rates for
Triple A corporate bonds from Indian public sector units.
Published daily at 5:15pm in India, the rate is derived from 21
market participants, including banks, brokers and mutual funds,
which quote rates that are then used to calculate the official
daily rate.
As is the practice with most benchmarks, high and low quotes
are eliminated. Spreads for AAA rated government-backed
corporate bonds across tenors are based on the AAAINBMK rate.
Meanwhile, mutual funds and insurance companies use
composite bond indices from rating agencies, such as Crisil and
Icra. Foreign financial institutions typically use JP Morgan
Emerging Markets Bond Index, while hedge funds poll brokers
individually to arrive at mid-point for their respective bond
securities' valuations.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Steve Garton)