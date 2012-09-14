BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian retail stocks surged on Friday on market talk the government may consider opening up the multi-brand retail sector to foreign direct investment, according to dealers.
Pantaloon Retail surged 8.5 percent as of 0914 GMT, while Trent rose 4.2 percent and Shoppers Stop advanced 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi;Editing by Sunil Nair)
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct