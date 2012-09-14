MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian retail stocks surged on Friday on market talk the government may consider opening up the multi-brand retail sector to foreign direct investment, according to dealers.

Pantaloon Retail surged 8.5 percent as of 0914 GMT, while Trent rose 4.2 percent and Shoppers Stop advanced 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi;Editing by Sunil Nair)