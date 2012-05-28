A shopkeeper poses for a picture as he counts Indian currency notes at his shop in Jammu May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is expected to stabilise this week, after hitting a string of record lows against the dollar, while bond yields are seen range-bound after recent slight falls.

Traders waiting for details of this week's debt sale, due later on Monday, and whether India announces another open market operation.

In data front, fourth quarter GDP numbers due to be announced on May 31.

USD/INR is expected to hold in 54.40-56.00 band this week, traders say, with global risk sentiment key for direction.

The 10-year bond is expected to hold in 8.45-8.55 percent range this week, traders also say.

RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to speak at a central bank event on Tuesday. Several deputy governors are also attending events.