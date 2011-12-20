An employee uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee weakened early on Tuesday as fragile global sentiment after the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability, prompting investors to pull money out of riskier assets.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 52.95/52.98 to the dollar after hitting 53. It ended 0.3 percent weaker at 52.88/90 on Monday.

Traders said they were watching the RBI for any intervention to support the rupee, which had hit a record low of 54.30 last week.

Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Tuesday, but sentiment remained fragile on concerns that efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis were faltering and tougher rules to strengthen banks' capital would further undermine their profits.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)