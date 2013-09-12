Indian markets closed on Tuesday for market holiday
MUMBAI Indian stock, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a market holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely sold dollars via state-run banks starting at around 63.95 levels to prevent further weakness in the currency, four traders told Reuters on Thursday.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 63.65/66 per dollar at 3.30 p.m. (1000 GMT) compared with its close of 63.38/39 on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Living standards around the world could fall unless governments invest more in research and education that can help revive weak productivity growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Monday.
Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions.