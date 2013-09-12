A security guard stands in the lobby of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely sold dollars via state-run banks starting at around 63.95 levels to prevent further weakness in the currency, four traders told Reuters on Thursday.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 63.65/66 per dollar at 3.30 p.m. (1000 GMT) compared with its close of 63.38/39 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)