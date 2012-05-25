MUMBAI May 25 The Indian rupee weakened in
opening trade on Friday, reversing its previous session of
gains, as global risk aversion continued to darken the near-term
prospects for the local unit.
At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 56.02/03 per dollar, sharply below Thursday's
close of 55.65/66 and approaching the record low of 56.40 hit in
the previous session.
The euro continued to hover near 2-year lows against
the dollar while the Nifty India stock futures traded in
Singapore were down 0.3 perent.
