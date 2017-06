MUMBAI Feb 28 India's main stock indexes fell on Thursday, erasing earlier gains, after the 2012/13 budget proposed increasing some corporate and individual taxes and after a securities transaction tax was lowered but not eliminated.

The Indian rupee fell against the U.S. dollar, trading at 53.99/54.00 from levels of around 53.70 before the budget.

The BSE benchmark index was down 0.21 percent as of 0706 GMT, after earlier gaining as much as 0.88 percent.

The NSE 50-stock index fell 0.31 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)