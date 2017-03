MUMBAI, June 28 India's NSE stock index rose as much as 3 percent as energy firms such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd rallied after the government approved a hefty increase in gas prices.

Sentiment was also boosted as the Indian rupee gained on Friday, further retreating from a record low hit on Wednesday.

ONGC shares were up 3.6 percent at 0949 GMT, while Reliance was up 4.1 percent.

The BSE index and broader NSE index were up 2.8 percent each. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)