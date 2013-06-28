UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MUMBAI, June 28 India's benchmark BSE share index rose as much as 2 percent as energy firms such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd rallied after the government approved a hefty increase in gas prices.
Sentiment was also boosted as the Indian rupee gained on Friday, further retreating from a record low hit on Wednesday.
ONGC shares were up 1.8 percent at 0709 GMT, while Reliance was up 3 percent.
The BSE index and broader NSE index were up 2 percent each. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss