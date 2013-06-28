MUMBAI, June 28 India's benchmark BSE share index rose as much as 2 percent as energy firms such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd rallied after the government approved a hefty increase in gas prices.

Sentiment was also boosted as the Indian rupee gained on Friday, further retreating from a record low hit on Wednesday.

ONGC shares were up 1.8 percent at 0709 GMT, while Reliance was up 3 percent.

The BSE index and broader NSE index were up 2 percent each. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)