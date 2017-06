MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian shares provisionally closed 2.2 percent lower on Wednesday, a day ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts, as lingering worries over slowing domestic growth amid faltering global economy dented investor confidence.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 349.17 points at 15,716.25 points, with 28 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 2.2 percent at 4,706.45 points. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; editing by Malini Menon)