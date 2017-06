MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian shares provisionally fell 1.07 percent on Tuesday as the government faced heavy weather to opening up the retail sector to foreign supermarket giants and weighed down by expectations for lower growth.

Energy major Reliance Industries, mobile operator Bharti Airtel and software services bellwether Infosys were among the big losers.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 173.31 points at 15,993.82, with 21 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 0.95 percent at 4,805.10 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup)