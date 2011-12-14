Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex reversed early losses and climbed on Wednesday in anticipation of a drop in inflation and expectation the RBI will pause its tightening cycle to help bolster falling growth.

By 11:27 a.m. (0557 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.68 percent at 16,109.84, after dropping 0.5 percent in early trade.

"There is an emerging consensus that there will be a pause to the rate hike cycle so there may be some recovery following that," said Jigar Shah, senior vice-president, Kim Eng Securities.

The wholesale price inflation is expected to have eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years. The data is due by noon (0630 GMT).

This is expected to help the central bank, which has raised interest rates 13 times since early 2010 to fight inflation, to pause when it reviews policy on Friday after data on Monday showed industrial output slumped 5.1 percent in October.

Financial stocks led the gains, with State Bank of India (SBI.NS) climbing 2.7 percent. Rivals ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) rose 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Export-driven shares rose as the rupee fell to a record low versus the dollar for the third straight day.

Drugmakers Sun Pharma (SUN.NS) firmed 2.3 percent and Cipla (CIPL.NS) was up 1.2 percent. Software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) gained 0.8 percent.

Shah said the main index, which had snapped a near 6 percent fall over three days on Tuesday, was unlikely to sustain the gains as growth concerns remained and the lingering euro zone debt problem kept risk appetite low.

The benchmark index is down 22 percent since the start of 2011, making it one of the world's worst performers this year.

Capital goods maker Areva T&D AREV.NS fell 20 percent after its plan to separate transmission and distribution business took effect.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML.NS) gained 3 percent after The Times of India reported that Japanese giant NTT Docomo is set to discuss an option of increasing its stake in parent Tata Teleservices to 35 percent in next four months.

The 50-share NSE index .NSEI was up 0.8 percent at 4,816.7.

In the broader market, losers led gainers 706 to 533 on a total volume of about 107.7 million shares.

Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an 11-month low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve failed to take any new steps to stimulate growth and offset the chilling effects of Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.35 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Cairn India (CAIL.NS) rose 2.5 percent to 315.25 rupees after Citi raised its target price to 358 rupees from 340 and maintained 'buy' rating on bullish outlook for crude oil prices.

* Apparels maker Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS) rose 3 percent after it formed a joint venture with PD Fiber Glass Group for manufacturing glass fabrics in India.

