MUMBAI, Dec 13 Indian shares are expected to extend their slide on Tuesday as a slump in industrial output raises concerns of corporate earnings and trigger more foreign fund outflows. K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital, said investors were nervous and they would await the central bank's policy on Friday for direction. The Reserve Bank of India, which has raised interest rates 13 times since early 2010 to fight stubborn inflation, is expected to pause and possibly indicate a shift in stance towards supporting growth. Essar group companies such as Essar Oil, Essar Ports and Essar Shipping will be on the radar after police filed fraud charges against five group executives as part of a probe into a multi-billion-dollar telecoms case. Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro languished near a two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a "last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.26 percent by 0311 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were trading down by 0.9 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the Indian market. On Monday, Indian shares shed 2.1 percent to a two-week closing low after industrial output fell for the first time in more than two years in October as waning consumer demand took a toll. Infosys Ltd will be watched after the No.2 Indian software services exporter won a multi-year transformation and business information technology services contract from Swiss agribusiness major Syngenta AG. STOCKS TO WATCH * Real estate firm Unitech Ltd after it said late on Monday it had put on hold a plan to expand its infrastructure business due to poor macroeconomic scenario. * Energy firm GAIL India Ltd after U.S.-based Cheniere Energy said it would supply the state-owned company with 3.5 million tonnes per year of LNG for 20 years. * Petronet LNG after its board approved expansion of Dahej terminal to 15 million tonnes per annum from 10 million tonnes now. * Suzlon Energy Ltd after its unit REpower signed deals to supply wind turbines for 35 megawatt in the UK. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)