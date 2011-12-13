(Updates to close) * Sensex snaps 3-day slide, but outlook seen bearish * Cbank seen pausing on Friday after 13 rate increases * Reliance Industries lead gains; L&T falls By Rajesh Kurup MUMBAI, Dec 13 Indian shares snapped a three-day slide on Tuesday as investors bet the central bank will indicate a shift in its inflation-focused policy stance to support growth after industrial output shrank for the first time in more than two years. The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to pause its tightening cycle when it reviews policy on Friday, after raising interest rates 13 times since early 2010 to fight stubborn inflation. "There are high expectations that the credit policy will at least signal an interest rate reduction, if not an actual reduction," said Deven Choksey, chief executive and managing director of brokerage K.R. Choksey. The 30-share BSE index, or Sensex, closed up 0.83 percent, or 132.16 points, at 16,002.51, after falling nearly 6 percent over the past three sessions. The outlook for the benchmark, which is one of the world's worst performers this year having lost 22 percent, remains bearish. "We saw a minor recovery because of a technical pullback," said Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services. "However, fundamental macro indicators are still giving a negative outlook for the market in the medium term. Going forward we may see further downfall," he said. Energy major Reliance Industries, which has the heaviest weight on the main index, rebounded 2 percent and led the gains. The stock, however, is down 29.8 percent this year on falling gas output from its fields off India's east coast. Software services bellwether Infosys, which gets more than half its revenue from the United States, rose 0.4 percent as a slump in the rupee to record lows was seen as boosting the company's earnings. The rupee fell to as low as 53.52 to the dollar, taking losses to about 18 percent from its year-high in July, on worries shrinking domestic factory output and Europe's debt crisis could dampen risk appetite. Data on Monday showed October industrial output slumped 5.1 percent, the first drop in more than two years, building pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions. On Friday, India slashed its full-year growth forecast amid slowing domestic and global demand and officials warned the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem. Engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro, which could be hit by a slump in capital goods investment, fell 2.1 percent. In the broader market, losers led gainers 868 to 551 on total volume of 561.2 million shares. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.76 percent at 4,800.60, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.11 percent by 1054 GMT. STOCKS THAT MOVED * ICICI Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, dropped 0.1 percent and Axis Bank fell 1.1 percent after brokerage Macquarie said off-balance sheet activities have become a source of worry for Indian banks. * Pesticide-maker Excel Crop Care rallied 12.2 percent on media reports India's Supreme Court had allowed export of existing stock of endosulfan formulations, now a banned pesticide in Indian farms. TOP THREE BY VOLUME * Jaiprakash Associates on 27.44 million shares * Unitech on 15.80 million shares * Suzlon Energy on 15.43 million shares FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro falls to 2-month low versus yen * Brent steady above $107; Europe woes weigh * Stocks, euro steady, downgrade fears weigh * U.S. stock index futures signal slight rebound * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview