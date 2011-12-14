* Nov inflation tops 9 pct, slightly more than f'cast * Hopes of cbank shifting stance to help growth rise * HDFC falls 2.5 pct; Sun Pharma adds 1.7 pct (Updates to close, adds quotes) By Nandita Bose MUMBAI, Dec 14 Indian shares ended 0.8 percent lower in choppy trade on Wednesday as November inflation held stubbornly above 9 percent, disappointing investors, but growing hopes that the central bank could keep rates steady this week and likely adopt a more dovish tone amid slowing growth dabbed some cheer. The wholesale pice index in November rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, remaining above 9 percent for 12 consecutive months despite 13 rate increases by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Inflation, however, eased from October's 9.73 percent rise, driven by a sharp drop in food inflation. "While this data disappointed, sentiment largely is still optimistic because weekly inflation data has been showing a downward trend and with overall growth slowing down, the market is expecting a pause on Friday," said Neeraj Dewan, director with Quantum Securities, a New Delhi-based brokerage. The 30-share BSE index closed down 121.37 points at 15,881.14, with 24 of its components closing in the red. It rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday after losing nearly 6 percent over the three previous sessions. The outlook for the benchmark, which is one of the world's worst performers this year having lost 22 percent, remains bearish. India's benchmark index may decline to 13,500-12,200 points if it breaks its key support at 16,000, the risk for which has increased, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a note. Earlier this week, October industrial output slumped 5.1 percent, the first drop in more than two years, building pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions. Last week, India sharply cut its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March to between 7.25 percent and 7.75 percent from its original estimate of 9 percent. Foreign funds have been net sellers of more than $208.6 million of Indian shares this year, compared with record buying of more than $29 billion in 2010. Mortgage lender HDFC fell 2.5 percent, after dealers said the more-than-expected November inflation print will negate chances of a rate cut at Friday's RBI review. Shares of export-driven drugmaker Sun Pharma ended up 1.7 percent after the rupee slumped to another record low versus the dollar for a third consecutive session. Capital goods maker Areva T&D fell 24 percent after its plan to separate transmission and distribution business took effect. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra gained 3 percent after The Times of India reported that Japanese telecom firm NTT Docomo is set to discuss an option of increasing its stake in parent Tata Teleservices to 35 percent in next four months. The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.78 percent at 4,763.25 points. In the broader market, losers led gainers 983 to 459 on a total volume of about 514.3 million shares. The euro hit 11-month lows and European stocks fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned Europe's unresolved sovereign debt crisis could hurt the U.S. economy. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent. STOCKS THAT MOVED * ITC added 1.3 percent on the back of long positions in December contract <ITCZ1:NS> and strong technical support around 200-day moving average. * Cairn India rose 0.4 percent to 309 rupees, after Citi raised its target price to 358 rupees from 340 rupees and maintained 'buy' rating on bullish outlook for crude oil prices. TOP THREE BY VOLUME * Jaiprakash Associates on 23.3 million shares * Tata Motors on 14.5 million shares * IFCI on 14.1 million shares FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro slumps to 11-mth low vs dollar on EU pessimism * Brent slips towards $109 ahead of OPEC; EU woes weigh * Euro, Europe stocks fall on lack of Fed action * Wall St closes lower on Fed disappointment * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Editing by Malini Menon) (nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6636 7374; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview