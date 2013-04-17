MUMBAI, April 17 Indian shares gave up earlier gains to end flat on Wednesday as Reliance Industries fell after posting quarterly revenue that missed analyst estimates and after software services exporters fell on concerns about potentially higher U.S. visa costs.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally fell 3.3 percent after the company's January-March revenue came in below expectations.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally fell 1.6 percent after a U.S. draft bill proposed stiff fee increases and stronger visa regulations.

The main share index provisionally fell 0.07 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended unchanged. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)