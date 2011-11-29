MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday, weighed down mounting opposition to
reforms and as investors await definite moves by European
policymakers to address the euro zone debt.
"Yesterday's move was a one-day wonder and people are not
confident," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at
brokerage Way2Wealth, referring to a 3 percent rally in the main
index on Monday that was its biggest one-day gain in three
months.
He said political opposition to reforms such as opening up
the retail sector to foreign giants could lead to a logjam.
The government appeared to be backtracking on Monday over a
move to allow foreign supermarket giants such as Wal-Mart to
enter Asia's third-largest economy, as political opposition grew
over one of the most far-reaching economic reforms in years.
Reliance Industries would be watched after the
energy major said it had begun arbitration proceedings against
the Indian government to have the company's entitlement to
recover its costs related to KG-D6 block.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet later on Tuesday with
detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund, paving
the way for the 440 billion euro facility to draw cash from
investors.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 0.34 percent at 0249 GMT, while the
Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were
trading down by 0.09 percent, pointing to a lower opening for
the Indian market.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp
and Bharat Petroleum Corp after a source
told Reuters the state-run refiners could cut retail prices of
petrol by about 1.5 percent per litre.
* Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, after a
top official said it was in talks with Brazil and Mexico to buy
heavy crudes as it expands capacity, potentially developing new
trade routes for Indian state refiners and Mexico.
* JSW Energy, after the power utility said Chief
Executive Officer and Joint Managing Director Lalit Kumar Gupta
had resigned.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro rally pauses as EU meeting, Italy bond sale loom
* Oil rises on euro zone hopes, strong U.S. retail
* Shares, euro pause after rally on euro zone hopes
* Wall Street ends 7-day slide, Fitch warns U.S.
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
