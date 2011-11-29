MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, weighed down mounting opposition to reforms and as investors await definite moves by European policymakers to address the euro zone debt.

"Yesterday's move was a one-day wonder and people are not confident," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at brokerage Way2Wealth, referring to a 3 percent rally in the main index on Monday that was its biggest one-day gain in three months.

He said political opposition to reforms such as opening up the retail sector to foreign giants could lead to a logjam.

The government appeared to be backtracking on Monday over a move to allow foreign supermarket giants such as Wal-Mart to enter Asia's third-largest economy, as political opposition grew over one of the most far-reaching economic reforms in years.

Reliance Industries would be watched after the energy major said it had begun arbitration proceedings against the Indian government to have the company's entitlement to recover its costs related to KG-D6 block.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet later on Tuesday with detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund, paving the way for the 440 billion euro facility to draw cash from investors.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.34 percent at 0249 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were trading down by 0.09 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the Indian market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp after a source told Reuters the state-run refiners could cut retail prices of petrol by about 1.5 percent per litre.

* Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, after a top official said it was in talks with Brazil and Mexico to buy heavy crudes as it expands capacity, potentially developing new trade routes for Indian state refiners and Mexico.

* JSW Energy, after the power utility said Chief Executive Officer and Joint Managing Director Lalit Kumar Gupta had resigned.

