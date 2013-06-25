A stockbroker speaks on a mobile phone as he looks at a terminal while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - India remains the highest net overweight market among emerging ones it tracks, J.P.Morgan says in a report, followed by Russia, Turkey, Thailand and Brazil.

As per the investment bank's definition, an overweight market is one in which there are more funds meaningfully overweight relative to those meaningfully underweight.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) had been strong buyers of Indian stocks since last year until a recent streak of selling, and have turned into a big swing factor in stock market movements.

However, those strong inflows have made Indian stocks vulnerable to foreign selling, dealers warn, given concerns about the Fed monetary stimulus and about China's financial stability.

FIIs have sold cash shares for 10 straight sessions, totalling 92.91 billion rupees, according to exchange and regulatory data.

For graphic on Nifty vs FII net sales/purchases, click link.reuters.com/feb29t

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)