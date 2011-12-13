Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
SYDNEY Asian shares turned mixed on Wednesday as investors everywhere awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy after a likely rate rise later in the day.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell 0.3 percent early on Tuesday as investors turned cautious after a slump in industrial output raised concerns about corporate earnings and foreign fund outflows.
Index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) led the losses, falling 0.6 percent.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.29 percent at 15,829.55, with 22 of its components in the red.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.37 percent at 4.746.50.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup)
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told employees on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to found, one of a series of measures the ride-hailing company is taking to claw its way out from under a mountain of controversies.