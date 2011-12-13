Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent early on Tuesday as investors turned cautious after a slump in industrial output raised concerns about corporate earnings and foreign fund outflows.
Index heavyweight Reliance Industries led the losses, falling 0.6 percent.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.29 percent at 15,829.55, with 22 of its components in the red.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.37 percent at 4.746.50. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup)
