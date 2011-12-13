MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent early on Tuesday as investors turned cautious after a slump in industrial output raised concerns about corporate earnings and foreign fund outflows.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries led the losses, falling 0.6 percent.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.29 percent at 15,829.55, with 22 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.37 percent at 4.746.50. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup)