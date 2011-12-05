MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent in early trade on Monday, as investor booked profits taking advantage of the rally seen last week, when the market had logged its best gains in nearly two-and-a-half years.

Reliance Industries, India's most-valuable firm and the heaviest stock in the main index, was down 0.44 percent, and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Tourbo shed 0.5 percent.

Leading private lender ICICI Bank slid 1.6 percent on the BSE.

Shares in Indian retailers opened down as much as 10 percent on reports that the government had paused on plans to open up the country's $450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets.

Pantaloon fell as much as 10 percent, Shopper's Stop slid 9 percent, while shares in Trent, the retail arm of the Tata Group conglomerate, shed as much as 4 percent.

Indian shares had logged their best week since July 2009 on Friday on prospects of a revival in foreign fund inflows and expectations of a pick up in domestic growth.

At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.41 percent at 16,783.52 points, with 21 its components trading lower.

The 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.33 percent at 5,034.75 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup)