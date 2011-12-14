MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian shares eased early on Wednesday in line with weak global markets as investors awaited inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) for direction.

The wholesale price inflation is expected to have eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.2 percent at 15,970.93, with 21 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.11 percent at 4,795.6. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)