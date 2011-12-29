MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is set to start lower on Thursday taking cues from subdued global markets, and trading will be choppy because of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.

Weekly price data due around noon (0630 GMT) will be watched for the outlook for inflation, traders said.

"Initially there could be a fall as derivatives settlement will happen today... which also means a lot of volatility in the market to start with," Shardul Kulkarni, senior technical analyst at Angel Broking, said.

DLF is likely to rise after the property developer sold a unit to an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Blackstone (BX.N) for $153 million.

By 0242 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent, while

India stock futures traded in Singapore fell 0.5 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the domestic market.

The main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.9 percent on Wednesday at 15,727.85.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* GMR Infrastructure (GMRI.NS) could rise after the company said Petronas Power, a unit of Malaysian state-run oil company Petronas, would pay S$50 million for a 30 percent stake in unit GMR Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

GMR had announced the transaction in September but had not provided any financial details at the time.

* Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) may rise after the automaker said it would re-open bookings for its recently launched utility vehicle XUV500 from January, and will also raise prices between 30,000 and 55,000 rupees.

* Software services provider 3i Infotech Ltd (TIIN.NS) may rise after its board approved a corporate debt restructuring.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)