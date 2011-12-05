MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian shares could falter on Monday as profit-taking is seen emerging after the market had rallied the most in nearly two-and-a-half years last week. "I don't see the market going up. It will open in the red and will go down," Kishor Ostwal, chairman and managing director at CNI Research, said. At 0230 GMT, the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were trading down by 0.5 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the Indian market. In comparison, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent. Ostwal said players had gone long last week on expectations the central bank would cut the cash reserve ratio, the percentage of deposit that banks must keep with the central bank. It did not materialise and there will be pressure to unwind the positions, he said. The 30-share BSE index, which gained 7.3 percent last week, could drop around 300 points to 16,550, he said. UltraTech Cement will be watched after the largest Indian cement producer said shipments in November rose an annual 16.3 percent to 3.09 million tonnes. Bank of India will also be in focus after the state-run lender said it would buy 51 percent of Indian asset manager Bharti Axa Investment Managers Pvt Ltd from the firm's two joint venture partners. STOCKS TO WATCH * Ashok Leyland after its November sales jumped 53 percent from a year earlier. * Praj Industries after the company said its board had approved a buyback for up to 558.6 million rupees at a price not exceeding 90 rupees per share. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro skittish early in event-packed week * Oil rises on Iran worry, strong gasoline * Stocks, euro firmer on euro zone rescue hopes * Dow, S&P futures open up after strong week * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview