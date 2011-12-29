MUMBAI, Dec 29 Indian shares are set to
start lower on Thursday taking cues from subdued global markets,
and trading will be choppy because of the expiry of monthly
derivatives contracts.
Weekly price data due around noon (0630 GMT) will be watched
for the outlook for inflation, traders said.
"Initially there could be a fall as derivatives settlement
will happen today... which also means a lot of volatility in the
market to start with," Shardul Kulkarni, senior technical
analyst at Angel Broking, said.
DLF is likely to rise after the property developer
sold a unit to an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone for $153 million.
By 0242 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent, while
India stock futures traded in Singapore fell 0.5
percent, pointing to a lower opening for the domestic market.
The main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.9 percent
on Wednesday at 15,727.85.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* GMR Infrastructure could rise after the company
said Petronas Power, a unit of Malaysian state-run oil company
Petronas, would pay S$50 million for a 30 percent stake in unit
GMR Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd.
GMR had announced the transaction in September but had not
provided any financial details at the time.
* Mahindra & Mahindra may rise after the automaker
said it would re-open bookings for its recently launched utility
vehicle XUV500 from January, and will also raise prices between
30,000 and 55,000 rupees.
* Software services provider 3i Infotech Ltd may
rise after its board approved a corporate debt restructuring.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro hits 1-yr low against the dollar at $1.2887
* Brent oil steadies above $107, dollar weighs
* Asian stocks inch lower, euro extends drop
* Wall St ends 5-day rally on renewed euro-zone concerns
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Prashant Mehra; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview