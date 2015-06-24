GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil a bright spot in subdued markets as investors seek next catalyst
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jun 24 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2220/2425 2232/2431
MEDIUM 30 2320/2622 2332/2350
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions