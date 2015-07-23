BUZZ-India's Canara Bank falls on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jul 23 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2140/2245 2135/2242
MEDIUM 30 2282/2510 2280/2502
** Shares of Union Bank of India Ltd fall as much 3.6 pct in early trade