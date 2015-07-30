BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to April 28
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jul 30 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2126/2222 2132/2222
MEDIUM 30 2242/2392 2242/2392
* Says issued Basel III debt instruments worth 5 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pERWHu) Further company coverage: