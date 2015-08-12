BRIEF-Orient Tradelink appoints Mukesh Bhatnagar as CEO
* Says appointment of Mukesh Bhatnagar as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Aug 12- The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2442/2532 2460/2532
MEDIUM 30 2510/2600 2510/2600
* Says appointment of Mukesh Bhatnagar as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Conflict with China must be resolved peacefully - Dalai Lama (Adds Pelosi statement on FBI chief Comey, paragraph 16)