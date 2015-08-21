BRIEF-Peninsula Land seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text:(http://bit.ly/2pr6rgm) Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Aug 21- The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2382/2502 2382/2502
MEDIUM 30 2470/2572 2470/2572
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text:(http://bit.ly/2pr6rgm) Further company coverage:
* Says approved re-appointment of R. Senthil Kumar, MD of co, for further one more period upto 31 March, 2018 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qVVyUG) Further company coverage: