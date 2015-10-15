MEDIA-Government seeks to sell Scooters India stake, invites interest for advisers - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE (Reuters) Oct 15 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2702/2805 2570/2652
MEDIUM 30 2805/3025 2650/2766
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy