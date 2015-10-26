ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits stable; new issues active
HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were stable on Thursday in the absence of major events. New issues were active with three issuers marketing new US dollar notes.
BANGALORE (Reuters) Oct 26 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2660/2802 2660/2802
MEDIUM 30 2792/2952 2792/2952
HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were stable on Thursday in the absence of major events. New issues were active with three issuers marketing new US dollar notes.
* Says gets order worth INR 870 million for supply of signaling cables by central railways Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: