BRIEF-Somany Ceramics commences production at Vintage plant (Morbi)
* Says commences production at Vintage plant (Morbi) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Nov 16 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2650/2792 2662/2802
MEDIUM 30 2760/2911 2772/2912
* Says commences production at Vintage plant (Morbi) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 3.10 billion rupees