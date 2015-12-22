BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Dec 22 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2892/2952 2872/2952
MEDIUM 30 2932/3045 2932/3052 (Shruthi HS)
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago