BRIEF-Selan Exploration Technology to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares
* Says to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jan 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3050/3152 3042/3162
MEDIUM 30 3146/3272 3142/3322 (Shruthi HS)
* Says to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy