BRIEF-India's Tata Sons names Shuva Mandal as group general counsel, effective July

* India's Tata Sons appoints Shuva Mandal as group general counsel Source text for Eikon: [Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Mr. Shuva Mandal as the Group General Counsel. Mr. Mandal will join the company with effect from July 2017. As a prelude to his retirement next year, Mr. Bharat Vasani, the current Group General Counsel of Tata Sons for the last 17 years, has expressed a desire to move into a more strategic and advisory role. Accordingly, Mr. Vasani will continue with the group