BRIEF-India's National Steel & Agro Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 66.5 million rupees versus 204.2 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 07 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3502/3662 3526/3655
MEDIUM 30 3616/3742 3602/3762
* March quarter consol profit 16 million rupees versus profit 32.1 million rupees year ago