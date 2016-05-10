BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 10 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3566/3662 3570/3662
MEDIUM 30 3640/3762 3642/3762
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees