BRIEF-India's Keltech Energies March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 20.7 million rupees versus profit 15.6 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 11 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3566/3662 3566/3662
MEDIUM 30 3646/3762 3640/3762
