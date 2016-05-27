BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 27 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3550/3662 3556/3646
MEDIUM 30 3636/3752 3642/3752
May 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 5 bids for 23 billion rupees ($355.08 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)