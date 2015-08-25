BRIEF-India's Eicher Motors March-qtr consol profit up about 34 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.56 billion rupees
BANGALORE (Reuters) Aug 25- The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2382/2502 2382/2502
MEDIUM 30 2470/2572 2470/2572
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.56 billion rupees
May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all one bid for 9.30 billion rupees ($144.57 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)