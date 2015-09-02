BRIEF-India's Century Enka March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 223 million rupees versus profit 197.6 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Sept 02- The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2472/2605 2460/2601
MEDIUM 30 2562/2692 2540/2682
* March quarter profit 223 million rupees versus profit 197.6 million rupees year ago
* Says appointed Ashok Kumar Jindal as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q295Nq) Further company coverage: