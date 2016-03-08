BRIEF-HCL Technologies gets members' nod for share buyback
* Gets members' nod for share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) March 08 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 3246/3312 3246/3312
MEDIUM 30 3282/3385 3282/3385
* Gets members' nod for share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital via issue of 47.5 million shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrVTl0 Further company coverage: