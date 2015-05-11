BRIEF-CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance
* CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance into Sundaram Finance Invt Ltd & group restructuring Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 11 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2350/2370 2526/2612
MEDIUM 30 2450/2500 2600/2742
* CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance into Sundaram Finance Invt Ltd & group restructuring Further company coverage:
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share