MEDIA-India's Max Bupa Health Insurance sends notice to hospitals to prescribe generic drug - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 14 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2512/2612 2512/2612
MEDIUM 30 2602/2722 2606/2722
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Believe that asset resolution will be a dominant theme in the sector over the next few years