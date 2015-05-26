BRIEF-Union Bank sees bad loans falling in 2017/18
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 26 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2440/2702 2446/2602
MEDIUM 30 2552/2742 2582/2742
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 08 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,114 0,830-1,115 0,700-0,914 0,720-0,870 (Auction price)