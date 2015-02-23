BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
BANGALORE (Reuters) Feb 23 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS
SMALL 30 2575/2760 2650/2750
MEDIUM 30 2695/2785 2762/2935
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees